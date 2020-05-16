Tamil NaduCHENNAI 16 May 2020 20:41 IST
Man kills aunt after a quarrel in Kolathur
Updated: 16 May 2020
A 27-year-old man allegedly killed his aunt after a quarrel in Kolathur on Friday.
The police said Gunasundari, 38, and her husband Mani, 40, were living Vinayagapuram near Puzhal.
Gunasundari visited her nephew Ganesh, a painter, at his house in Balaji Nagar, Kolathur on Friday night and warned him against having a sexual relationship with a relative. This led to a quarrel and Ganesh reportedly stabbed her to death with a kitchen knife.
The police are on the lookout for Ganesh.
