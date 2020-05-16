Man kills aunt after a quarrel in Kolathur

CHENNAI

A 27-year-old man allegedly killed his aunt after a quarrel in Kolathur on Friday.

The police said Gunasundari, 38, and her husband Mani, 40, were living Vinayagapuram near Puzhal.

Gunasundari visited her nephew Ganesh, a painter, at his house in Balaji Nagar, Kolathur on Friday night and warned him against having a sexual relationship with a relative. This led to a quarrel and Ganesh reportedly stabbed her to death with a kitchen knife.

The police are on the lookout for Ganesh.