Man killed in revenge murder after six years

RAJAPALAYAM

In a case of revenge murder, two brothers have reportedly killed a 54-year-old man, V. Sethumadhavan, by slitting open his throat at Jamin Nathampatti under Keezharajakularaman police station limits on Monday.

The police said Sethumadhavan of Kurichiyarapatti, who was working in a spinning mill, was found dead with his throat slit open in a canal late in the evening.

The police said the deceased was an accused in the murder of a woman, Sheela, that was reported under Rajapalayam South police station limits in 2010. The woman was found hacked to death and her 16 sovereigns of gold jewellery were missing.

“Initially, the murder case was filed against her husband. However, subsequently, when the case was transferred to the CB-CID, Sethumadhavan, a relative of the deceased, was arrested. He, along with two others, had murdered her after she insulted him in a function in the past,” Superintendent of Police M. Rajarajan said.

Meanwhile, the murder case trial was under way in the Mahila Court in Srivilliputtur.

In the meantime, Sethumadhavan who shifted his house to Rajapalayam, again came back to Kurichiyarpatti near Jamin Nathampatti after his daughter got married recently.

Sheela’s brothers R. Dhananjeya Krishnan (32) and R. Parthasarthy (34), who were angered over Sethumadhavan coming back to his village, conspired with Sethumadhavan’s friend Perumalsamy.

After consuming liquor with him, Perumalsamy brought Sethumadhavan to a secluded place, where the two brothers were waiting for him. Then, the duo murdered him.

Keezharajakularaman police have arrested Dhananjeya Krishnan. The police have booked Perumalsamy along with the brothers.