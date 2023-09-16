ADVERTISEMENT

Man killed in crocodile attack at Chidambaram

September 16, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old agricultural labourer was killed in a crocodile attack on the banks of the Old Kollidam River at Kattukudalur near Chidambaram on Saturday. The victim was identified as P. Sundaramoorthy of Kattukudalur.

Forest department sources said the incident occurred at around 1 p.m. Unaware of the lurking danger, Sundaramoorthy had gone to the Old Kollidam River to bathe his cattle. Suddenly, a crocodile surfaced from the river, grabbed him by his arm, and pulled him into the river. On information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel launched a search and the body was retrieved after four hours.

The body was sent to the Chidambaram General Hospital for post-mortem.

