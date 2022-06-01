Man killed as abandoned electric pole falls on him

Special Correspondent June 01, 2022 15:38 IST

Another man seriously injured in the accident that happened in Villupuram

Sheer negligence by authorities in removing a damaged electric pole claimed the life of a 52-year-old man while seriously injuring another on the Puducherry Road here in the early hours of Wednesday. The victim was identified as Ganesan, 52 of Villupuram. The electric pole that was already corroded and abandoned fell over Ganesan who was sleeping in front of a temple. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Police said the electric pole crashed and fell on the chest of Ganesan killing him on the spot. Ramalingam, 70, of Cuddalore old town, who was sleeping near the victim, also sustained serious injuries on his legs. Hearing their cries, locals rushed to the spot and removed the electric pole and alerted the Villupuram police. A case has been registered.



