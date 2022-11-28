Man injured in police firing submits plea to reopen Sterlite

November 28, 2022 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A petition seeking to reopen Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi was submitted in the Mudhalvarin Mugavari Department at the Secretariat on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his plea, K. Veerabagu alias Sundar of Thoothukudi, who said he was injured in the police firing in May 2018, submitted that his family was in poverty as he was unable to work.

“After getting to know Sterlite has been extending welfare schemes to people of Thoothukudi, I sought help and it did help me,” he claimed. “If Sterlite reopened and continues to function, many people like me will benefit,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US