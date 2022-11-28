Man injured in police firing submits plea to reopen Sterlite

November 28, 2022 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

A petition seeking to reopen Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi was submitted in the Mudhalvarin Mugavari Department at the Secretariat on Monday.

In his plea, K. Veerabagu alias Sundar of Thoothukudi, who said he was injured in the police firing in May 2018, submitted that his family was in poverty as he was unable to work.

“After getting to know Sterlite has been extending welfare schemes to people of Thoothukudi, I sought help and it did help me,” he claimed. “If Sterlite reopened and continues to function, many people like me will benefit,” he said.