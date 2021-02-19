﻿Man in Ooty sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing daughter

A 44-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison by the Mahila court in Udhagamandalam and ordered to pay ₹10 lakh in compensation to his daughter, whom he had sexually abused over a 3-year period in Gudalur between 2014 and 2017.
The man, a resident of Gudalur and the son of a hotelier, is alleged to have sexually abused his 11-year-old daughter on numerous occasions. In 2017, a complaint was lodged against the accused by his daughter at the Gudalur All Women Police Station. The police booked Abdul Nazar under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as under section 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.
Special Public Prosecutor, Malini Prabhakaran, appeared before judge K. Arunachalam, during the trial and appealed to the judge for strict punishment to be handed out to Nazar.
On Friday, the judge pronounced Abdul Nazar to be guilty of sexually abusing his daughter and sentenced him to life in prison. He was also found guilty on the charge of criminal intimidation and sentenced to two years in jail. The judge ordered Abdul Nazar to pay ₹10 lakh in compensation to the victim.
