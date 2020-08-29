Man in institutional quarantine falls from building in Chennai, dies

The deceased was working as a driver in Kuwait

A 32-year-old man, who was under institutional quarantine after returning from abroad, died after he reportedly fell from the building where he was housed on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, Balaji, 32, from Puducherry worked as a driver in Kuwait. On Thursday, he returned to Chennai and was quarantined at a college in Thandalam. It is suspected that he went to the first floor to smoke, but accidentally fell from the building and died on the spot.

The body has been kept in Sriperumbudur Government hospital and further investigation is on.