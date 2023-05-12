HamberMenu
Man in Dharmapuri district, allegedly drunk, booked for provoking elephant

The man was caught on camera staggering his way dangerously close to a lone tusker on the Hogennakal Road in Pennagaram; the incident reportedly occurred on Thursday

May 12, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
A video grab of the man near the tusker, in Pennagaram of Dharmapuri district

A video grab of the man near the tusker, in Pennagaram of Dharmapuri district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A man, allegedly drunk, who was caught on camera staggering towards a tusker and bowing before it in veneration, was booked by the Forest Department in Dharmapuri.

The man K. Murugesan of Erungadu village in Pennagaram taluk was caught on camera staggering his way dangerously close to a lone tusker on the Hogennakkal Road in Pennagaram, before raising his arms and trying to bow. He was allegedly inebriated. The video clip, that went viral on social media platforms, showed the tusker on the verge of aggravation, kicking up dust at the sight of the man approaching.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday, May 11.

Murugesan was taken into custody by the Forest Department on Friday and was also given ‘counselling’.  He has been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act for causing disturbance to the peaceful living, or the teasing of wildlife in forest areas.

