Man held under POCSO Act

CHENNAI

26 November 2021 00:37 IST

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for sexually harassing a girl in Madipakkam All Women Police station limits under the POCSO Act.

The accused, identified as N. Raja of Pallikaranai, allegedly harassed a 13-year-old girl. Based on a complaint by girl’s parents, police filed a case.

(ChildLine operates toll-free line 1098 for children in distress).

