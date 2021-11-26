Tamil NaduCHENNAI 26 November 2021 00:37 IST
Comments
Man held under POCSO Act
Updated: 26 November 2021 00:37 IST
A 31-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for sexually harassing a girl in Madipakkam All Women Police station limits under the POCSO Act.
The accused, identified as N. Raja of Pallikaranai, allegedly harassed a 13-year-old girl. Based on a complaint by girl’s parents, police filed a case.
(ChildLine operates toll-free line 1098 for children in distress).
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...