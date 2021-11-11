Tamil Nadu

Man held under POCSO Act

The Chennai City Police have arrested a 49-year-old man under the POCSO Act for attempting to sexually harass a nine-year-old girl recently. The accused has been identified as M. Siva Adithya, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Adyar.

A senior official of the City Police said a complaint was filed by the girl’s mother in the Teynampet Police Station last month against the accused, also a relative of the girl for showing her obscene videos and attempting to sexually harass her. Based on the complaint, the Teynampet police filed a case and arrested the accused. He was remanded to judicial custody.

ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098.


