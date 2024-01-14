ADVERTISEMENT

Man held in T.N.’s Cuddalore for forging court order to unfreeze savings account

January 14, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The police identified the accused as K. Kamal Babu, a resident of Panruti in the district

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation purpose only.

The District Crime Branch police in Cuddalore on January 13 arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly forging a court order to unfreeze his savings account with the Department of Posts.

According to police, the accused’s savings account with the Department of Posts was frozen by the District Crime Branch in 2021. Mr. Babu prepared a fake court order issued by the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Cuddalore, addressed to the Superintendent of Department of Posts in Cuddalore on January 3, 2024 ordering the unfreezing of his account.

The court staff realised the order was fake and lodged a complaint with the DCB police.

Following directions from Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram, a team conducted investigations and arrested Mr. Babu from Panruti. Investigations by the team revealed the accused had prepared the forged court order from an online website using his personal computer. The team seized the computer, CPU, and a fake rubber stamp from his possession. He was produced before a local court in Cuddalore and remanded in custody.

