Man held in Namakkal district for uploading child porn on Facebook

A 35-year-old man from Marapalayam in Paramathi Taluk was arrested by the district police on after he uploaded child pornographic content on Facebook on Monday.

A Social Media Cell has been established by the district police to crackdown on persons circulating child pornographic content on social media. On Monday, the police team found L. Gurusamy downloading content on his mobile phone and uploading it on Facebook using a fake ID. Based on a complaint from the personnel in the Social Media Cell, a team led by Subash, Inspector, District Crime Branch, picked up Gurusamy.

Enquiries revealed that Gurusamy works at a hotel in Guduvanchery in Chennai and had come to his native village for a few days. He confessed to the crime and the police seized his mobile phone. A case under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act was registered and Gurusamy was arrested. He was produced in the court and lodged in prison.

Superintendent of Police Ara. Arularasu said that personnel in the cell monitor social media round-the-clock and warned of action against persons circulating child pornographic content on social media.