Tamil Nadu

Man held in Namakkal district for uploading child porn on Facebook

more-in

The social media cell of the district police had found the 35-year-old uploading content from his mobile phone

A 35-year-old man from Marapalayam in Paramathi Taluk was arrested by the district police on after he uploaded child pornographic content on Facebook on Monday.

A Social Media Cell has been established by the district police to crackdown on persons circulating child pornographic content on social media. On Monday, the police team found L. Gurusamy downloading content on his mobile phone and uploading it on Facebook using a fake ID. Based on a complaint from the personnel in the Social Media Cell, a team led by Subash, Inspector, District Crime Branch, picked up Gurusamy.

Enquiries revealed that Gurusamy works at a hotel in Guduvanchery in Chennai and had come to his native village for a few days. He confessed to the crime and the police seized his mobile phone. A case under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act was registered and Gurusamy was arrested. He was produced in the court and lodged in prison.

Superintendent of Police Ara. Arularasu said that personnel in the cell monitor social media round-the-clock and warned of action against persons circulating child pornographic content on social media.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 12:15:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/man-held-in-namakkal-district-for-uploading-child-porn-on-facebook/article30798673.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY