Tamil Nadu

Man held for wife’s murder

A man has been arrested on charge of murdering his 24-year-old wife in Purasawalkam on Sunday. The woman’s body was sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

The police received information that Hemalatha of Vellalar Street of Purasawalkam died under a suspicious circustances in Kilpauk police station.

During investigation, the police found that Hemalatha’s husband Vinothkumar had strangulated her to death during an argument. The two were married for six years but quarrelled frequently as Hemalatha suspected Vinothkumar of having an affair.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2021 1:27:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/man-held-for-wifes-murder/article37762424.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY