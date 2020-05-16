Man held for two-wheeler thefts in Ranipet, booked under Goondas Act

The Arcot town police have detained a person involved in stealing two wheelers and selling them after tampering with the registration documents.
A special branch police team nabbed J. Ajeeth, 21, of Gandhi Nagar, near Delhigate along Arcot-Cheyyar Road, on May 5, as he was wanted in several cases. Superintendent of Police, Ranipet, A. Mayilvaganan, asked District Collector S. Divyadharshini approval for detaining him under the Goondas Act.
On Saturday, the Collector issued the necessary orders and the information was passed on to the offender who was lodged in Vellore Central Prison.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.