Man held for two-wheeler thefts in Ranipet, booked under Goondas Act

The Arcot town police have detained a person involved in stealing two wheelers and selling them after tampering with the registration documents.

A special branch police team nabbed J. Ajeeth, 21, of Gandhi Nagar, near Delhigate along Arcot-Cheyyar Road, on May 5, as he was wanted in several cases. Superintendent of Police, Ranipet, A. Mayilvaganan, asked District Collector S. Divyadharshini approval for detaining him under the Goondas Act.

On Saturday, the Collector issued the necessary orders and the information was passed on to the offender who was lodged in Vellore Central Prison.