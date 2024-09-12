Man held for threatening government doctor in Arcot town

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Thursday by Arcot Town police for threatening a woman duty doctor at the Government Taluk Hospital in Arcot Town near Ranipet for insisting to get a token to avail outpatient (OP) treatment a few days ago.

Police said the arrested person was identified as K. Sethu, a real estate agent. A native of Arcot town, Sethu took his father V. Kandan, 72, to the government hospital on September 5 for mild fever and tiredness. He was asked to wait for his father at the out-patient section in the hospital.

He approached to the duty doctor S. Rekha, 38 to treat his father. As OP section was operated through token system to handle crowds, she asked Sethu to register at the counter and get a token.

Angered for not immediately attending to his father, Sethu reportedly threatened the doctor with dire consequences. As she raised the alarm, other staff and security personnel in the hospital came to her rescue. Sethu’s father was treated and sent home. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Later, based on complaint from Dr. Rekha, Arcot Town police registered a case against Sethu, who was later arrested from his hideout in the town. He was lodged at Central Prison in Vellore. A probe is underway.