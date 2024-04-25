Man held for stealing two-wheeler in Tirupattur

April 25, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Alangayam police for attempting to steal a two-wheeler near the taluk office in the Alangayam town in Tirupattur on Thursday. The police said that the arrested accused has been identified as K. Udayan, 25, a resident of Valayampattu village.

Ms. B. Sangeetha, 28, a resident of Mettur village near Vaniyambadi town, had parked her two-wheeler in front of Alangayam taluk office. When she returned, she saw that two men were trying to steal her two-wheeler. One of them was towing her vehicle while the other man was riding it.

According to the police, Ms. Sangeetha, along with a few local residents, chased the duo on a bike and cornered them at the Nimmiyambattu village, which is around five kilometres from the taluk office. Before the local residents could nab him, one of the accused managed to flee the spot while Udayan was caught. He was tied up by the local residents to a tree, before the police rushed to the spot and arrested him.

A case has been registered by the Alangayam police and a special team has been formed to nab the accused that escaped.