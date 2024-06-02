ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for stealing bottles worth ₹1.5 lakh from Tasmac outlet

Published - June 02, 2024 11:03 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chengam police recovered liquor bottles worth ₹1.5 lakh stolen from a Tasmac outlet in Tiruvannamalai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for stealing liquor bottles worth ₹1.5 lakh from a Tasmac outlet in Venkatesapuram village near Chengam town in Tiruvannamalai. The stolen items were recovered. The police are on the lookout for two others involved in the crime.

The accused was identified as K. Murugan, 35, a resident of Valaiyampattu village near Chengam town. Special teams have been formed to nab S. Diwan, 28, and B. Poovarasu, 31.   On May 31, salesman V. Kamaraj noticed a few grills on the windows of the liquor outlets to be missing. He checked the stock of goods and found that several racks of liquor bottles were stolen. The CCTV cameras were damaged too.

He alerted the Chengam police, who recovered CCTV camera footages from the nearby areas and traced Murugan.

The incident, which was reported on Friday, is the third of such crimes that happened in the outlet in the past few months.

