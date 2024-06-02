GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Man held for stealing bottles worth ₹1.5 lakh from Tasmac outlet

Published - June 02, 2024 11:03 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Chengam police recovered liquor bottles worth ₹1.5 lakh stolen from a Tasmac outlet in Tiruvannamalai.

The Chengam police recovered liquor bottles worth ₹1.5 lakh stolen from a Tasmac outlet in Tiruvannamalai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for stealing liquor bottles worth ₹1.5 lakh from a Tasmac outlet in Venkatesapuram village near Chengam town in Tiruvannamalai. The stolen items were recovered. The police are on the lookout for two others involved in the crime.

The accused was identified as K. Murugan, 35, a resident of Valaiyampattu village near Chengam town. Special teams have been formed to nab S. Diwan, 28, and B. Poovarasu, 31.   On May 31, salesman V. Kamaraj noticed a few grills on the windows of the liquor outlets to be missing. He checked the stock of goods and found that several racks of liquor bottles were stolen. The CCTV cameras were damaged too.

He alerted the Chengam police, who recovered CCTV camera footages from the nearby areas and traced Murugan.

The incident, which was reported on Friday, is the third of such crimes that happened in the outlet in the past few months.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.