GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held for smuggling 13 tonnes of PDS rice

Published - August 09, 2024 12:47 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The lorry in which the rice meant for Public Distribution System was found.

The lorry in which the rice meant for Public Distribution System was found. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for smuggling 13 tonnes of rice meant for the Public Distribution System (PDS) at Udayarpalayam village.

According to police, around 2 a.m, a patrol team led by Inspector S. Venketasan noticed a lorry that was stuck in a slush pit near the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44). The driver, G. Pradeep, a native of Gudiyatham town in Vellore, was standing next to the lorry, waiting for an earthmover to lift the vehicle from the pit. When questioned, he gave evasive answers on where he was headed.

The team became suspicious, and checked the lorry. It found 13 tonnes of rice meant for PDS in the vehicle. Senior officials of the Department of Civil Supplies in Tirupattur were apprised of the findings. The lorry was seized, and the consignment of PDS rice was sent to a godown in Kancheepuram. A case has been registered. Pradeep was arrested and lodged at a sub-jail in Tirupattur town, the police added.

A probe is under way.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.