Tamil Nadu

Man held for setting fire to official’s vehicle in Kandachipuram

Special Correspondent VILLUPURAM 24 October 2021 23:42 IST
Updated: 24 October 2021 23:42 IST

The Kandachipuram police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old man for setting fire to the vehicle of Kandachipuram tahsildar Karthikeyan at the taluk office.

Residents noticed the burning vehicle and alerted the police. The police analysed the CCTV camera footage and tracked down R. Ranjith, of Indira Nagar. He reportedly confessed to the act. Investigations are on.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
arson
Tamil Nadu
Read more...