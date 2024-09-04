Man held for possession of ganja at Walajah railway station

A 26-year-old man was arrested by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of Ranipet Police on Wednesday at Walajah railway station for possession of 8 kg of ganja.

The arrested person was identified as S. Dhilip Rauth, a native of Odisha. He was travelling in Ernakulam Express with the consignment to Chennai when the police team checked his bags at the railway station and found ganja. According to the police, he was on his way to deliver the consignment to a wholesale dealer in Chennai.

Based on a tip-off, Superintendent of Police D.V. Kiran Shruthi ordered surprise checks at Walajah railway station. When a police team intercepted Rauth and enquired about his whereabouts, he gave contradicting answers. On carrying out an inspection of his luggage, they found five small packets of ganja.

He buys ganja from Odisha and sells them in big towns like Arcot, Arani, Walajah, Kancheepuram and Cheyyar.

A case has been registered against him. A probe is under way.