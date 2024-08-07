GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held for possessing country-made gun in Gudiyatham

Published - August 07, 2024 11:36 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
A single barrel country-made gun along with gunpowder and other explosives were recovered from the farmland at Kalleri village on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old man was arrested for the possession of a single-barrel country-made gun in his farmland at Kalleri village near Gudiyatham town on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border on Wednesday.

A special police team led by Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan, based on an alert, searched the house of the farmer, V. Dharani. After over two hours of searching, the team found the illegal gun from the paddy field behind his house. Gunpowder and other explosives were also recovered. 

Initial inquiry revealed that Mr. Dharani bought the gun many years ago from his friends in Kerala to guard his crops from wild animals, especially wild boar and Indian gaur, as the village is located near the reserve forests on the border. 

A case was registered against him.


