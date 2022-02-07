Tamil Nadu

Man held for poaching birds near Tindivanam

Forest Department personnel with the accused A. Sankar and the seized carcasses of birds.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Officials of the Villupuram Forest Department on Sunday arrested a man on charges of poaching and selling birds at Sanjeevirayanpettai near Tindivanam.

The accused, identified as A. Sankar, 52, was nabbed by a team led by Tindivanam Range Forest Officer R.M Perumal and Forester P. Thirumalai, based on a tip-off. The officials seized carcasses of 13 cattle egrets and five night herons from him.

Forest Department personnel said the accused had trapped the birds using snares at a waterbody in Singanur near Jakkampettai. Samples of the carcasses were collected for investigation and the rest were buried as per court orders. Sankar was produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

Both the species are listed in Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act (1972).


