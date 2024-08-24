Man held for placing iron rod on railway track near Katpadi

A 21-year-old man was arrested by Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday on charges of placing iron rod, stones and drum on the railway track between Mukundarayapuram and Tiruvalam railway station near Katpadi in Vellore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested person was identified as M. Naveen Kumar, a resident of Walajah town in Ranipet. According to the police, he was a painter and often drank alcohol on the railway track.

He went to his relative’s house near Tiruvalam town on August 17 where he got into a quarrel with his relative. He went to the nearby railway track and consumed liquor. Intoxicated, he collected broken iron rods along the track, a damaged drum and a few stones, placed them on the track and left the spot.

A little later, a train that came on the route was halted due to signal failure. When railway officials inspected the track, they found the objects on the track. The objects were removed, and train services were resumed.

A case was registered by the GRP. As part of the investigation, led by Deputy SP (GRP) S. Periyasamy, the police spoke to people at the settlement of migrant workers near the track and zeroed in on the suspect. He has been lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.