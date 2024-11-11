Man held for online part-time job fraud

The Cuddalore Cyber Crime police have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly cheating a woman on the pretext of offering an online part-time job.

Police said R. Kalaiselvi, 32, of Panruti, happened to see a message on YouTube offering an online part-time job to earn quick money. She checked for details and was told to download an app on her mobile phone. The fraudster made her invest online and conned her to the tune of ₹3.75 lakh.

After a few days she realised it was a scam and lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police.

A police team traced the details of the account holder and found that it belonged to Vijaykumar, of Vyasarpadi in Chennai. He was arrested on Saturday and remanded in custody.

The Cuddalore district police have cautioned the public to be careful about high-profit investment advertisements and fake investment apps and websites, and advised them not to transfer money to unknown bank accounts.

