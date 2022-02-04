Man held for marrying, impregnating minor girl in Erode

Staff at a hospital noticed the pregnant girl’s age and alerted the police; relatives of the family protested the police’s claims of forceful assault

A 29-year-old painter was arrested on charges of marrying and impregnating a 16-year-old girl in Erode on Friday.

N. Nirojan, residing at the rehabilitation camp for Sri Lankan Tamils at Arachalur, married the girl from the camp at Bhavanisagar a year ago.She was pregnant and was undergoing a health checkup at the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode. During her recent visit, doctors told her that her delivery is expected anytime and asked her to get admitted at the earliest.

On Wednesday, Nirojan admitted her to the hospital. When her Aadhaar card was verified, staff noticed that her age was 16 and informed doctors who alerted the All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Erode. On Thursday night, police picked up Nirojan. The girl however, refused to sign a statement that said that Nirojan sexually assaulted her by force.

Condemning the arrest, five of their relatives, including two children, staged a roadblock in front of the hospital disrupting vehicle movement on the busy stretch. Inspectors held talks with the protestors, but they refused to give up their protest.

Protestors said that child marriage is usual among families living at the camps. “We accept the arrest for marrying a minor girl. But we are against the police statement that claims forceful assault,” they added.

Erode Town DSP Anandakumar told the protestors that action is being taken according to the law and warned them of arrest if they continued to block the road. Protestors raised slogans and the police removed them.

A case was registered under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. Nirojan arrested and lodged in prison. The girl continues to be in the hospital.

(Children indistresscan call the helpline number operated by Childline at1098)