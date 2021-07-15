Man held for killing wife, mother-in-law

VILLUPURAM

15 July 2021 02:48 IST

The Manaloorpettai police on Wednesday arrested a man on charges of murdering his wife and mother-in-law at Murukkampadi.

The accused, Murugan, an autorickshaw driver, in a drunken state murdered his wife and mother-in law over a family dispute, police said.

The incident happened on Tuesday night, the police said adding they managed to arrest the culprit from his relative’s house on Wednesday evening.

