Tamil NaduVILLUPURAM 15 July 2021 02:48 IST
Comments
Man held for killing wife, mother-in-law
Updated: 15 July 2021 02:50 IST
The Manaloorpettai police on Wednesday arrested a man on charges of murdering his wife and mother-in-law at Murukkampadi.
The accused, Murugan, an autorickshaw driver, in a drunken state murdered his wife and mother-in law over a family dispute, police said.
The incident happened on Tuesday night, the police said adding they managed to arrest the culprit from his relative’s house on Wednesday evening.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...