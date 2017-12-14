Man held for killing sister

The police attached to Sholinghur have arrested a 26-year-old man for murdering his sister and attacking his brother and sister-in-law for opposing his love marriage.

According to the police, Naveen Kumar, a resident of Thondamanatham near Sholinghur, married his lover at a temple without informing his family members.

He took his wife to his house on Tuesday afternoon.

On learning about his marriage, his family members questioned him and asked him to take his wife out of the house.

Naveen Kumar left the house with his wife and asked her to go home.

In the meantime, his mother informed his sister Amudha, 28, who came home with her husband.

Naveen Kumar returned home in the evening, and a quarrel erupted.

The police said he brought a knife with him and attacked his brother Settu.

No power

As there was no power at that time, Settu, who tried to protect himself, sustained injuries on his head and hands.

Settu’s wife, Shakunthala, who tried to stop Naveen Kumar, also sustained injuries.

Police said Naveen Kumar then attacked Amudha and slit her throat.

Amudha died on the spot.

Under treatment

Settu is undergoing treatment for grievous injuries at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

Based on a complaint from Shakunthala, the Sholinghur police registered a case and arrested Naveen Kumar.