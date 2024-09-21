GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held for killing mason’s children near Gudiyatham over unpaid loan

Published - September 21, 2024 08:13 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Vasantha Kumar, the building contractor, who allegedly killed two children of a mason near his house at Singalapadi village near Gudiyatham.

Vasantha Kumar, the building contractor, who allegedly killed two children of a mason near his house at Singalapadi village near Gudiyatham. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 35-year-old building contractor was arrested for allegedly killing two children of a mason near his house at Singalapadi village near Gudiyatham town in Vellore over unpaid loan.

The arrested person was identified as S. Vasantha Kumar, 23. The police said that E. Yogaraj, 34, a mason, was living with his wife Y. Vinitha, 29, and two sons, namely Yogith, 5, and Darshan, 4, in Madhanur village.

Yogaraj used to take construction work from Kumar and had borrowed ₹14,000 from him a few months ago but repaid only half the amount. Kumar was demanding him to return the remaining amount immediately.

Angered by Yogaraj’s delay in returning his money, the accused went to his house on Thursday and told Vinitha that Yogaraj had asked him to take the boys out. Subsequently, she allowed her sons to go with Kumar. He allegedly took the boys to his native village near Gudiyatham town where he strangulated them. Later, he returned to his grandmother’s house in the village.

As her children did not return after long hours, Vinitha alerted her husband about the incident. The couple lodged a complaint with Ambur taluk police. Based on orders from Shreya Gupta, SP (Tirupattur), special teams were formed to nab Kumar. The team tracked his mobile phone to his native village near Gudiyatham.

Initial inquiry revealed that Kumar was upset that Yogaraj did not return his money for a long time. In a fit of rage, Kumar decided to take revenge by killing Yogaraj’s children. A case was registered by Ambur taluk police. Later, Kumar was lodged in Central Prison in Vellore. A probe is underway.

