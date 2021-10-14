Man held for killing his mother

The Kodungaiyur police on Wednesday arrested Sathish, 36, who, in an inebriated state, strangulated his mother to death. The police identified the victim as Amsa, 64, of Kodungaiyur.
Sathish was remanded in judicial custody.
