Man held for killing his mother
She reportedly refused to give him money
A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Velachery police station limits for allegedly murdering his mother after she refused to give him money for alcohol.
The victim was identified as R. Lakshmi, 53.
On Sunday, her son R. Moorthy, who was inebriated, quarrelled with her and stabbed her with a knife in a fit of rage.
