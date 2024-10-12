ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for killing ashram worker in Tiruvannamalai

Published - October 12, 2024 11:17 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old worker of a private ashram was arrested by the police for killing a worker of another ashram for plucking mango leaves near his ashram on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested person was identified as S. Prasanth. He was working with the Poondi ashram on the Girivalam path near Arunachaleswara temple. Initial inquiry revealed that deceased S. Manickam, 70, and his wife M. Lakshmi, 65, had been staying in the ashram for the past two decades.

Around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Manickam and his wife were plucking mango leaves from a tree near the ashram where Prasanth was working. Prasanth objected to it saying that his ashram needed the leaves to conduct pujas for Vijayadashami festival. But Manickam continued to pluck them which led to a scuffle.

Manickam sustained serious injuries on the head. He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in the town where he succumbed to injuries. Based on a complaint by his wife, Prasanth was arrested from his hideout in the town.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case was registered by Tiruvannamalai police. He has been lodged at sub-jail. A probe is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US