Man held for killing ashram worker in Tiruvannamalai

A 29-year-old worker of a private ashram was arrested by the police for killing a worker of another ashram for plucking mango leaves near his ashram on Saturday.

The arrested person was identified as S. Prasanth. He was working with the Poondi ashram on the Girivalam path near Arunachaleswara temple. Initial inquiry revealed that deceased S. Manickam, 70, and his wife M. Lakshmi, 65, had been staying in the ashram for the past two decades.

Around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Manickam and his wife were plucking mango leaves from a tree near the ashram where Prasanth was working. Prasanth objected to it saying that his ashram needed the leaves to conduct pujas for Vijayadashami festival. But Manickam continued to pluck them which led to a scuffle.

Manickam sustained serious injuries on the head. He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in the town where he succumbed to injuries. Based on a complaint by his wife, Prasanth was arrested from his hideout in the town.

A case was registered by Tiruvannamalai police. He has been lodged at sub-jail. A probe is under way.