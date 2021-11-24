Man held for harassing woman

CHENNAI

24 November 2021 00:24 IST

A 28-year-old man was arrested for sexually harassing a woman on Tuesday. The accused, L. Udayakumar, was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A police official of the Sembium All Women Police station said the woman, related to the accused, had fallen in love with him.

However, she ended the relationship citing personal reasons.

Angered by this, Udayakumar started sexually harassing her.

Based on a complaint, the Sembium All Women Police station arrested Udayakumar.