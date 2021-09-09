Man held for harassing woman

CHENNAI

09 September 2021 01:07 IST

Police act swiftly on her Twitter post

The police on Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old man for harassing a woman on Tuesday night. The victim was at a prominent junction in Anna Nagar when a car overtook her and stopped her.

The man inside the vehicle tried to engage her in conversation, but she did not respond and proceeded on her two-wheeler. He followed her and came in front of her vehicle. He kept asking her why she was not talking to him and abused her when she tried to pull out her phone. When she took a photo of the vehicle, he fled.

Later, she lodged a complaint with the police and narrated her ordeal on Twitter. Her post was tagged to Tiruvallur SP R.V. Varun Kumar and forwarded to Deputy Commissioner (Anna Nagar), Deepa Ganiger.

Advertising

Advertising

The social media team of the Greater Chennai Police told her the accused had been secured. A senior officer said the man was identified as M. Karthik, a software engineer.