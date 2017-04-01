Man held for distributing cash to voters in R.K. Nagar

The city police on Friday arrested a person for allegedly distributing cash to voters of the R.K. Nagar constituency, where a byelection is scheduled to be held on April 12.

The arrested person has been identified as K. Karunamurthy (58), who claims to owe allegiance to AIADMK (Amma) faction.

Videos of him distributing cash went viral on social media networks two days ago. Local DMK functionaries complained to the Election Commission on the incident and forwarded the evidence, as received on WhatsApp.

Following this, Mr. Karunamurthy was apprehended by a flying squad of the police for offences under Section 171-B (Bribery) and 171-E (Punishment for Bribery) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody. Later in the day, star campaigner for AIADMK (Amma) C.R. Saraswathi alleged that supporters of the opposition camp hurled stones and chappals on her vehicle on a street behind Tondiarpet police station.

It may be recalled that a couple of days ago, the Washermenpet police rounded up 35 anti-social elements as a preventive measure.