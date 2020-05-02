Man held for desecrating Ambedkar statue in Cuddalore

The Cuddalore police on Saturday arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly desecrating a statue of B.R. Ambedkar on Bharathi Road on May 1.

Police identified him as M. Babu of Pudupalayam in Cuddalore and said he had a mental illness. The police picked up Babu after examining the CCTV footage from a nearby establishment.

Police said the man climbed up a flight of stairs leading to the statue and tied footwear and a poster with derogatory comments on the bronze statue.

He was sent to a special home. A case was registered against the man under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).