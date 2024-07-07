Man held for death of his father in Vellore

A 38-year-old man was arrested by Vellore South police on Saturday for the death of his father in Vellore town a few days ago.

The arrested person was identified as G. Raja, who works in a private firm. The victim S. Ganesan (70) was living with his wife in a house at Vasanthapuram that comes under Vellore Corporation for many years after his four children including two sons got married.

Soon after his daughter’s marriage some years ago, Mr. Ganesan had a property dispute with his son in-law, who lives in Tiruvannamalai town. Ganesan’s elder son and accused, Raja, was also fighting for his share of property from his father.

On June 25 when the accused Raja, who lives with his family separately in Vellore town, met Mr. Ganesan at his house and demanded him to write his inheritance immediately. An argument broke out between them after Mr. Ganesan refused to do it and said that property can be divided among his four children only after his demise.

In a fit of rage, accused Raja hit Ganesan with an iron rod. As Ganesan cried for help, Raja fled the spot. Neighbours and relatives admitted Ganesan at the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore when he succumbed to injuries on July 2. A case was registered. Special teams were formed to arrest accused Raja, who was nabbed later. He was lodged at Central Prison in Vellore.