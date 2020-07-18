Man held for circulating defamatory content

Chennai

18 July 2020 00:10 IST

The Central Crime Branch of the city police on Friday arrested S.J. Gopal alias Mount Gopal, 46, of the Hindu Tamilar Peravai, for circulating defamatory content on Prophet Muhammad over social media.

He was arrested based on a complaint from the Popular Front of India’s Chennai zone secretary Ahamed Mohideen. The complainant alleged that some persons had circulated defamatory content, hurting religious sentiments, over social media networks with intent to promote enmity between different groups. He wanted the police to book cases against people who continued to indulge in such malicious campaigns.

Gopal was arrested from Nandambakkam and remanded in judicial custody. He was booked under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A(1)(a) (Promoting enmity between different groups), 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 505(1)(b) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) and other provisions of the IPC.