Man held for bid to cheat student

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for trying to cheat a student of ₹3.25 lakh under the pretext of securing him admission in a private engineering institution.

Police attached to Katpadi arrested Bhushan Ji alias Bhushan Singh, a resident of Jharkhand, on Sunday following a complaint from Pranjal Omar, a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The student had attended VIT University’s engineering entrance examination for admission to B.Tech course.

VIT University, in a press release here, said Pranjal Omar secured 55,046th rank and was called for counselling. However, he was unable to attend it. He was browsing through the internet when he came across a bogus website that promised admissions in premier institutions in the country.

He contacted a mobile number mentioned on the website and spoke to Bhushan Singh based in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. He promised Pranjal a seat in VIT and asked him to bring a demand draft for ₹4.93 lakh as admission charges and ₹3.25 lakh for him.

Demands commission

On Saturday, Pranjal met Bhushan Singh near the main entrance of VIT. Bhushan Singh, who told him that the admission process would be completed on Monday, asked ₹3.25 lakh as commission, but Pranjal told him that he would pay only after getting admission.

On inquiring with the security personnel at the university, Pranjal found that the admissions were over and there was no private agency or individuals involved in the admission process. He lodged a complaint at the Katpadi police station.

Police nabbed Bhushan Singh on Sunday, and booked him on charges of attempt to cheat.