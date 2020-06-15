Tamil Nadu

Man hacked to death in Minjur

Alleged relationship with a woman said to be the reason

A 30-year-old man was hacked to death in Minjur by a gang in full public glare.

The police identified the victim as Ganesh Kumar, 30, who was staying in Kesavapuram, Minjur. He was living with a woman who was estranged from her husband. Pasupathi, her husband, had frequent quarrels with him, the police said.

On Monday, Pasupathi came with his associates and hacked Ganesh Kumar with knives and fled the spot. Ganeshkumar died on the spot.

Minjur police are searching for the gang members.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2020 3:33:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/man-hacked-to-death-in-minjur/article31832682.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY