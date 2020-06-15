Man hacked to death in Minjur

A 30-year-old man was hacked to death in Minjur by a gang in full public glare.
The police identified the victim as Ganesh Kumar, 30, who was staying in Kesavapuram, Minjur. He was living with a woman who was estranged from her husband. Pasupathi, her husband, had frequent quarrels with him, the police said.
On Monday, Pasupathi came with his associates and hacked Ganesh Kumar with knives and fled the spot. Ganeshkumar died on the spot.
Minjur police are searching for the gang members.
