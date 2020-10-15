Tamil Nadu

Man hacked to death in Mettupalayam

A 40-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang in Mettupalayam on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as Jeeva, a labour contractor, working in the Mettupalayam Industrial Estate. The murder could be the result of some labour dispute in the estate, police said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2020 1:27:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/man-hacked-to-death-in-mettupalayam/article32857758.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY