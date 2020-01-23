Man gored to death

A 35-year-old man died of injuries he suffered during a bull race at Melmoyil village near Katpadi on Wednesday. The 128th annual event conducted in the village on Wednesday featuring more than 170 bulls.

There was a large turnout along the route to welcome and cheer the bulls. The bulls attacked a few spectators who came in their way. At least 19 people were injured in the event. Sivasakthi, 35, of Veppangal in Pallikonda, who was admitted in Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai, died on Wednesday night.

K.V. Kuppam police have registered a case.