Man gored to death

A 35-year-old man died of injuries he suffered during a bull race at Melmoyil village near Katpadi on Wednesday. The 128th annual event conducted in the village on Wednesday featuring more than 170 bulls.
There was a large turnout along the route to welcome and cheer the bulls. The bulls attacked a few spectators who came in their way. At least 19 people were injured in the event. Sivasakthi, 35, of Veppangal in Pallikonda, who was admitted in Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai, died on Wednesday night.
K.V. Kuppam police have registered a case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.