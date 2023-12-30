ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets life imprisonment for sexual assault of minor girl in Villupuram

December 30, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The 21-year-old was convicted of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in 2018

The Hindu Bureau

A special court for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Villupuram, on Friday, December 30, 2023, convicted and sentenced a 21-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.

Special Court Judge S. Hermies also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on the accused person, R. Vicky alias Ayappan Raj of Navarkulam.

According to the prosecution, the perpetrator abducted the victim while she was playing near her house in December 2018 and sexually assaulted her.

The Auroville police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested Ayappan Raj.

