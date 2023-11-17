ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets life imprisonment for sexual assault of minor girl in Villupuram

November 17, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The 40-year-old man had sexually assaulted the child, who was then four years old, in 2018; the court also ordered a compensation of ₹6 lakh to be paid to the victim

The Hindu Bureau

A special court for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Villupuram, on Thursday, November 16, 2023, convicted and sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.

Special Court Judge S. Hermies also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused person, Rajakili of Atchikadu near Marakkanam.

According to the prosecution, the victim had visited her relative’s house on October 20, 2018. The perpetrator abducted the girl and sexually assaulted her. The Marakkanam police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested Rajakili.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also ordered ₹6 lakh compensation to be given to the survivor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US