Man gets life imprisonment for sexual assault of minor girl in Villupuram

November 17, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

A special court for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Villupuram, on Thursday, November 16, 2023, convicted and sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.

Special Court Judge S. Hermies also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused person, Rajakili of Atchikadu near Marakkanam.

According to the prosecution, the victim had visited her relative’s house on October 20, 2018. The perpetrator abducted the girl and sexually assaulted her. The Marakkanam police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested Rajakili.

The court also ordered ₹6 lakh compensation to be given to the survivor.