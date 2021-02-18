Man gets jail term for teak smuggling

CHENNAI

18 February 2021 01:30 IST

A man was sentenced to undergo two years’ imprisonment and two others were awarded a fine for felling and smuggling teak trees from Pamini river in Serukalathur in Tiruvarur district. The teak trees belonged to the Forest Department.

A case was filed in 2014 and on Tuesday, Mannargudi judicial magistrate V.C. Kuberarsundar convicted C. Somasundaram and two others under Section 248 (ii) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and Section 28 A of the Tamil Nadu Forests Act.

He was awarded two years imprisonment and a fine of ₹7,000. The other two accused K. Thayumanavan and R. Rajendran were awarded a fine of ₹1,000 each.

District Forest Officer K. Arivoli said regular monitoring of the case and monthly meetings to mobilise evidence resulted in the conviction.