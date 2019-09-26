Man gets death for murder

A trial court in Coimbatore awarded the death penalty to Yasser Arafat, 29, a native of Tirunelveli, who in 2013 murdered a 54-year-old woman in a service apartment on the busy Avinashi Road in Coimbatore, packed her chopped body parts in suitcases and sealed them with cement.

Fourth Additional District Judge K. Poorna Jeya Anand awarded capital punishment to Arafat, terming the case “rarest of the rare”.

Arafat had murdered N. Saroja, a native of Vennathur in Salem, who lived with her husband Nataraj and family in an apartment at Raheja Centre.

The woman was reported missing on February 13, 2013 and her mutilated body parts were traced to Arafat’s service apartment on February 21 that year. Arafat lived in the neighbouring unit as a tenant.

The investigation found that Arafat used to seek Saroja’s help to light the gas stove. He murdered her and stole 12 sovereigns of her jewellery. Unable to dispose of the body after two days, he chopped it and stacked the parts in two suitcases – hands, legs and head in one and the trunk in the other.

He then sealed the suitcases with cement to stop the foul smell from emanating. The Race Course police registered a case on February 16 after the family lodged a complaint that the woman was missing.

Foul smell

The police traced the body parts to Arafat’s residence after neighbours complained of foul smell from the place. He lived with the body parts in his residence for a week before escaping. The police arrested him from Visakhapatnam on March 2.

Arafat had come to Coimbatore after working for a brief period in Malaysia. He had informed neighbours that he was working with a telephone service provider.

He had sent an e-mail to his girlfriend in Malaysia after the murder which helped the police track his location, collect details of his whereabouts and arrest him.

“The judge, who lauded the investigation by the police, observed that criminals like Arafat were a threat to peace in society,” said public prosecutor R. Sarojini.

The court also awarded Arafat seven years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 for robbing the woman of her jewellery and as many years of RI and a similar fine for destroying evidence.