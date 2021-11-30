Man gets 20-year jail term for rape of minor

The Cuddalore Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a 29-year-old man to 20 years Rigorous Imprisonment for raping a five-year-old girl in 2019.

The POCSO court judge, M. Ezhilarasi, also directed the District Child Protection unit to provide a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim under a scheme of the Social Welfare department within 30 days of receipt of order.

According to Public Prosecutor T. Kalaselvi, the victim was playing in front of her house on January 20, 2019, when the accused K. Dhanasekar gagged the girl, took her to a nearby place and raped her. The victim’s parents lodged a complaint with the Panruti All Women police.

After hearing the arguments, the judge sentenced the accused to 20 years RI and slapped a fine of ₹5,000.